$0.30 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOL. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.14 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

