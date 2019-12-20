X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4749 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA ACSG opened at $27.93 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

