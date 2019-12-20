X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2428 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEU opened at $31.10 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

