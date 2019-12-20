ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42, approximately 7,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 171,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZQ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 60.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 44.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

