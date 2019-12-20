BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC (LON:WTID) Shares Up 0.9%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC (LON:WTID) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,005.50 ($26.38) and last traded at GBX 2,006.50 ($26.39), 93 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,988.25 ($26.15).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 991.78.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ConocoPhillips Receives $72.23 Average Price Target from Analysts
ConocoPhillips Receives $72.23 Average Price Target from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Shares Up 0.7%
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Shares Up 0.7%
Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on January 24th
Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on January 24th
WP Carey Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 15th
WP Carey Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 15th
$0.30 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA This Quarter
$0.30 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report