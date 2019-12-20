Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

