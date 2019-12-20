Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.48% of Shineco worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

