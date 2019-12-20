Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.
Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.
About Shineco
Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.
