X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3967 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ConocoPhillips Receives $72.23 Average Price Target from Analysts
ConocoPhillips Receives $72.23 Average Price Target from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Shares Up 0.7%
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Shares Up 0.7%
Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on January 24th
Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on January 24th
WP Carey Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 15th
WP Carey Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on January 15th
$0.30 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA This Quarter
$0.30 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report