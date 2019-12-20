X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3967 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

