X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Plans — Dividend of $0.29

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2899 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA ASHR opened at $28.97 on Friday. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.

