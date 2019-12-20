Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Achieves Market Cap of $307,509.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Ifoods Chain token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin. Ifoods Chain has a total market capitalization of $307,509.00 and $6,578.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io . Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

