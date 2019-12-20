Nano (NANO) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00009622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coindeal, Koinex and RightBTC. Nano has a total market capitalization of $92.21 million and $1.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01785903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.36 or 0.02633111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00561363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00657609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CoinEx, OKEx, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Koinex, Kucoin, RightBTC, HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, Coindeal and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

