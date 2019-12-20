WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.67, 16,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,065,000.

