WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.73, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

