SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $85.75, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QWLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 585.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares in the last quarter.

