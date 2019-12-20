APN Industria REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ADI)

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ASX ADI opened at A$2.95 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. APN Industria REIT has a 12-month low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of A$3.07 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of $534.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.94 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.91.

About APN Industria REIT

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $692 million portfolio of 24 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

