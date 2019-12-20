Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $141.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Lear’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 18.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

