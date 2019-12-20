Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of DRI opened at $109.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.99.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

