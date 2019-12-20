Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.02.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $62.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 20.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brunswick by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,867,000 after buying an additional 198,288 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.