American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

