Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Centuria Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CNI stock opened at A$2.29 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.94. Centuria Capital Group has a one year low of A$1.26 ($0.89) and a one year high of A$2.27 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Shares Up 0.2%
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Shares Up 0.2%
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2%
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2%
SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Price Down 0%
SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Price Down 0%
APN Industria REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04
APN Industria REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04
Lear Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Lear Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12
Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report