Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Centuria Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CNI stock opened at A$2.29 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.94. Centuria Capital Group has a one year low of A$1.26 ($0.89) and a one year high of A$2.27 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Centuria Capital Group alerts:

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.