Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 369,925 shares during the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

