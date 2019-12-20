Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBU. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

