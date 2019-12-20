Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Shares of HSY opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

