Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.20.
Shares of HSY opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20.
In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
