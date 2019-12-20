IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Trading 0.4% Higher

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.14% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.