Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Up 0%

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 86.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter.

