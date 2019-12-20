Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.04, approximately 1,580 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

