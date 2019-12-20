Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) Trading Down 3%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Aquila Services Group PLC (LON:AQSG) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and a PE ratio of 27.08.

Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 0.55 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Aquila Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Aquila Services Group Company Profile (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc provides financing and management consultancy advice to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Consultancy, Interim Management, and Treasury Management segments.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Shares Up 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Shares Up 0%
Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
Aquila Services Group Trading Down 3%
Aquila Services Group Trading Down 3%
CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Trading 1.1% Higher
CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Trading 1.1% Higher
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Shares Up 0.1%
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Shares Up 0.1%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report