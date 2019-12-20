CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

There is no company description available for Conwest Partnership Part Units LP.

