Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Up 0.1%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.08, 9,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 102,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 129.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 49.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 75.2% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

