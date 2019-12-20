John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

JLH opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.54. John Lewis of Hungerford has a twelve month low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of $980,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

