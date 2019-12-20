Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC (LON:BST) traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 447,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.15.

Big Sofa Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:BST)

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC provides video analytics to brand owners and market research agencies worldwide. Its platform enables users to ingest, manage, search, and perform detailed analysis of video, images, and audio content. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sofa Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sofa Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.