Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.41 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

