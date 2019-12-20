Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Posts Earnings Results

Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.58 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Aggregated Micro Power stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.12) on Friday. Aggregated Micro Power has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.43. The company has a market cap of $53.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Aggregated Micro Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

