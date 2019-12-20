MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Shares Up 5%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 246,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 118,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

