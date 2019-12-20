Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.65-8.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.65-8.75 EPS.

CTAS stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $277.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Cintas alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.