Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB)’s stock price shot up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.18, 53,605 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 12,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Propanc Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

