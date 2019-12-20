Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB)’s stock price shot up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.18, 53,605 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 12,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Propanc Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

About Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading 0.4% Higher
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Shares Up 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Shares Up 0%
Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
Aquila Services Group Trading Down 3%
Aquila Services Group Trading Down 3%
CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Trading 1.1% Higher
CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Trading 1.1% Higher
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Shares Up 0.1%
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Shares Up 0.1%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report