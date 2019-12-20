Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 1.71 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Byotrol has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a report on Thursday.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Byotrol Posts Earnings Results
Byotrol Posts Earnings Results
Pact Group Holdings Ltd Insider Purchases A$40,800.00 in Stock
Pact Group Holdings Ltd Insider Purchases A$40,800.00 in Stock
Colorado Resources Shares Down 8.3%
Colorado Resources Shares Down 8.3%
Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock
Wayfair Inc CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 479 Shares
Wayfair Inc CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 479 Shares
Optiscan Imaging Limited Insider Acquires A$41,800.00 in Stock
Optiscan Imaging Limited Insider Acquires A$41,800.00 in Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report