Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Posts Earnings Results

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 1.71 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Byotrol has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Get Byotrol alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a report on Thursday.

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.