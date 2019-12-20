Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Purchases A$40,800.00 in Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) insider Carmen Chua acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

Carmen Chua also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Carmen Chua acquired 15,000 shares of Pact Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$33,300.00 ($23,617.02).

Shares of Pact Group stock opened at A$2.72 ($1.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.52. The stock has a market cap of $935.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Pact Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.08 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of A$4.10 ($2.91).

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

