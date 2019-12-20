Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 8.3%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 217,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

