Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,032.00 ($28,391.49).
The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.41. Desane Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of A$1.56 ($1.10).
About Desane Group
