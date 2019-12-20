Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,032.00 ($28,391.49).

The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.41. Desane Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of A$1.56 ($1.10).

Get Desane Group alerts:

About Desane Group

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the acquisition, investment, management, development, sale, resale, and leasing of industrial, commercial, and residential properties; and provision of property and related services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Desane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.