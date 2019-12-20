Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,032.00 ($28,391.49).

The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.41. Desane Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of A$1.56 ($1.10).

About Desane Group

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the acquisition, investment, management, development, sale, resale, and leasing of industrial, commercial, and residential properties; and provision of property and related services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Desane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Byotrol Posts Earnings Results
Byotrol Posts Earnings Results
Pact Group Holdings Ltd Insider Purchases A$40,800.00 in Stock
Pact Group Holdings Ltd Insider Purchases A$40,800.00 in Stock
Colorado Resources Shares Down 8.3%
Colorado Resources Shares Down 8.3%
Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock
Wayfair Inc CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 479 Shares
Wayfair Inc CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 479 Shares
Optiscan Imaging Limited Insider Acquires A$41,800.00 in Stock
Optiscan Imaging Limited Insider Acquires A$41,800.00 in Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report