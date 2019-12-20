Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 479 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $78.59 and a twelve month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -10.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

