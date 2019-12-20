Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) Insider Acquires A$41,800.00 in Stock

Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) insider Darren Lurie purchased 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$41,800.00 ($29,645.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. Optiscan Imaging Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of A$0.06 ($0.04).

Optiscan Imaging Company Profile

Optiscan Imaging Limited engages in the development and application of confocal microscope imaging technologies for medical, translational, and pre-clinical markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers ViewnVivo, a miniaturized fluorescence endomicroscope platform that brings imaging flexibility to preclinical research.

