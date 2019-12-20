Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Acquires A$44,500.00 in Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider James (Jim) Hazel bought 10,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$44,500.00 ($31,560.28).

Shares of ASX INA opened at A$4.80 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ingenia Communities Group has a one year low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a one year high of A$4.82 ($3.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.76.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

