Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Acquires A$44,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider James (Jim) Hazel bought 10,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$44,500.00 ($31,560.28).

Shares of ASX INA opened at A$4.80 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ingenia Communities Group has a one year low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a one year high of A$4.82 ($3.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.76.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Micron Technology Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Micron Technology Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Aggregated Micro Power Posts Earnings Results
Aggregated Micro Power Posts Earnings Results
MedX Health Shares Up 5%
MedX Health Shares Up 5%
Cintas Issues Earnings Results
Cintas Issues Earnings Results
Propanc Biopharma Stock Price Up 12.4%
Propanc Biopharma Stock Price Up 12.4%
Byotrol Posts Earnings Results
Byotrol Posts Earnings Results


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report