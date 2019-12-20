Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $45,081.54 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 967 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $45,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $101,020.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 323.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 33.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 100.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

