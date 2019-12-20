BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOKF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.