Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Williams Capital

Equities researchers at Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

MRO opened at $13.18 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 212.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 637,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 391.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 757,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 603,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,147,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

