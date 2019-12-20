Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group to $103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.87.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.