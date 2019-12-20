Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $78,023,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 906,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 283,675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 204,784 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

