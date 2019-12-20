Visteon (NYSE:VC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of VC opened at $90.45 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Visteon by 81.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

