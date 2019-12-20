Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Now Covered by Bank of America

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,161,000 after buying an additional 340,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,389,000 after buying an additional 1,239,462 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,208,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 136,173 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Quiet Period

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited Insider Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock
Wayfair Inc CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 479 Shares
Wayfair Inc CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 479 Shares
Optiscan Imaging Limited Insider Acquires A$41,800.00 in Stock
Optiscan Imaging Limited Insider Acquires A$41,800.00 in Stock
Ingenia Communities Group Insider Acquires A$44,500.00 in Stock
Ingenia Communities Group Insider Acquires A$44,500.00 in Stock
Zscaler Inc Insider Sells $45,081.54 in Stock
Zscaler Inc Insider Sells $45,081.54 in Stock
BOK Financial Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
BOK Financial Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report