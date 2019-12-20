Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,161,000 after buying an additional 340,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,389,000 after buying an additional 1,239,462 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,208,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 136,173 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.